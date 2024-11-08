Left Menu

U.S. and Israel to Initiate New Dialogue Channel on Gaza

The United States is in the process of creating a formal channel with Israel to address civilian harm incidents in Gaza. While discussions have begun, the initial meeting is yet to be scheduled. This development follows a letter from U.S. officials urging Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:16 IST
U.S. and Israel to Initiate New Dialogue Channel on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Israel have engaged in discussions over the past week aimed at establishing a direct channel to address civilian harm incidents in Gaza, according to a statement by the State Department on Thursday.

Although the inaugural meeting has not yet occurred, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated that the U.S. anticipates this meeting to take place within the next couple of weeks.

In a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month, the U.S. urged Israel to enhance the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Failure to do so might result in restrictions on U.S. military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024