U.S. and Israel to Initiate New Dialogue Channel on Gaza

The United States and Israel have engaged in discussions over the past week aimed at establishing a direct channel to address civilian harm incidents in Gaza, according to a statement by the State Department on Thursday.

Although the inaugural meeting has not yet occurred, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated that the U.S. anticipates this meeting to take place within the next couple of weeks.

In a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month, the U.S. urged Israel to enhance the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Failure to do so might result in restrictions on U.S. military aid.

