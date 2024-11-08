Putin Praises Trump, Signals Readiness for Dialogue

President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election. Putin commended Trump for his bravery in the face of an assassination attempt, indicating Moscow's openness to dialogue with the incoming Republican president.

During his campaign, Trump suggested he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of his election, although he provided few details on this ambitious claim. Putin remarked that Trump's statements on peacefully resolving the Ukraine crisis are noteworthy and deserve consideration.

The Russian leader emphasized that if Trump wished to renew diplomatic ties, Russia was ready to discuss. This sets the stage for potential dialogue on key international issues facing the two nations.

