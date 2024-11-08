Left Menu

Putin Praises Trump, Signals Readiness for Dialogue

President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory and commended his courage against an assassination attempt. Putin expressed Russia's willingness to engage in talks with Trump, especially concerning the Ukraine crisis, highlighting Trump's campaign promise to resolve it swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:31 IST
Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election. Putin commended Trump for his bravery in the face of an assassination attempt, indicating Moscow's openness to dialogue with the incoming Republican president.

During his campaign, Trump suggested he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of his election, although he provided few details on this ambitious claim. Putin remarked that Trump's statements on peacefully resolving the Ukraine crisis are noteworthy and deserve consideration.

The Russian leader emphasized that if Trump wished to renew diplomatic ties, Russia was ready to discuss. This sets the stage for potential dialogue on key international issues facing the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

