Trump's Return: From Conviction to Inauguration

In a stunning political comeback, Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious in the latest U.S. presidential election, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump, who will assume office on January 20, 2025, navigates a tumultuous landscape, marked significantly by his recent conviction.

The timeline from now to Inauguration Day is dense with pivotal happenings. On November 26, Trump faces sentencing related to the Manhattan hush money case where he was convicted of document falsification, despite his denials. This development runs parallel to the deadlines for presidential electors set by a federal law to circumvent previous electoral chaos.

As the process unfolds, Vice President Harris will oversee the Electoral College vote count on January 6, adhering to new congressional reforms designed to tighten procedural challenges. The culmination of this journey will be witnessed on January 20, when Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance take their oaths at the inauguration ceremony.

