Eugene Vindman Elected to U.S. House: A Democratic Victory in Virginia
Eugene Vindman, brother of Alexander Vindman, has been elected to the U.S. House representing Virginia's 7th district. His victory continues the district's Democratic representation as Abby Spanberger steps away to pursue Virginia's governorship. Notably, Alexander Vindman was involved in the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Democrat Eugene Vindman, brother of Alexander Vindman, has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, according to projections by Edison Research.
Eugene Vindman's victory came in Virginia's 7th district against Republican Derrick Anderson. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger did not seek reelection, as she plans to run for governor next year.
Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council Ukraine expert, was a key witness in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, testifying about a call with Ukraine's president.
