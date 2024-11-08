Left Menu

Political Shift: South Texas Hispanics Turn Red

Jorge Bazán, a South Texas resident, broke a longstanding family tradition of voting for Democrats by supporting Donald Trump due to mistrust in the Democratic Party's economic policies. Many Hispanic working-class voters in the Rio Grande Valley shifted allegiance, impacting key counties and highlighting changing political dynamics.

A significant political shift occurred in South Texas, where traditionally Democratic Hispanic voters are now backing Republican candidates. Jorge Bazán, a utility worker from Rio Grande City, exemplifies this change by voting for Donald Trump, citing dissatisfaction with Democratic economic policies.

This trend extends to several counties in the Rio Grande Valley, with Hidalgo and Cameron experiencing notable Republican gains. In Starr County, a Republican presidential candidate won for the first time in a century, marking a dramatic realignment fueled by economic concerns and dissatisfaction with the Democrats.

Political strategists note that Hispanic and working-class voters' shift significantly impacts the region, with recent elections showing increased Republican support. Critics argue that Democrats failed to engage meaningfully with these communities, potentially overlooking key issues such as immigration and economic hardships.

