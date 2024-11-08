Left Menu

Historic Presidential Visit: Biden Ventures into the Amazon

President Joe Biden is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest during a trip to Brazil. This six-day tour includes attendance at international summits in Peru and Brazil, where Biden will engage with leaders to discuss climate change, workers' rights, and economic growth.

In an unprecedented move, President Joe Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest this month, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has made such a journey. The White House announced that Biden's six-day Latin America trip includes a stop in Brazil to attend international summits.

The trip kicks off with a November 14-16 visit to Lima, Peru, where Biden will meet with President Dina Boluarte and participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The president will then travel to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from November 17-19.

While in Manaus, Biden will meet with local, indigenous, and environmental leaders who are committed to conserving the Amazon. In Rio de Janeiro, discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will focus on promoting workers' rights and clean economic growth. The trip also includes the Group of 20 summit, addressing global issues such as hunger, poverty, and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

