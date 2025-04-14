BYD's Brazilian Factory Plans: Hopes and Controversies

The announcement of a new BYD Co. factory in Camacari had sparked optimism among locals, eager for job opportunities following Ford's departure.

However, the project hit a snag when authorities rescued Chinese workers from alleged slavery-like conditions, stalling plans and casting uncertainty on the timeline.

While BYD continues to dominate Brazil's EV market, with strong sales and expansion plans, the labor controversy poses significant challenges as the company navigates local and international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)