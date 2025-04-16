India-Brazil Collaborations: A New Era for Global Food Security
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights the role of India-Brazil collaborations in enhancing global food security. During a meeting in Sao Paulo, he emphasizes machinery use in Brazilian agriculture and explores trade and innovation opportunities in agriculture, biofuel, and supply chains between the two nations.
In a significant bid to bolster global food security, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the critical role of India-Brazil collaborations. During a meeting with Brazil's agribusiness community in Sao Paulo, Chouhan praised Brazil's effective use of agricultural machinery, especially in cotton and soybean sectors.
The discussions with Brazilian officials revolved around enhancing agricultural trade, exchanging production techniques, and exploring innovations in biofuels and supply chain integration. The interactions highlighted the promising prospects for cooperation in advanced food processing and technological innovation.
The President of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce highlighted the immense trade potential between the two nations, which could reach USD 15-20 billion from the current USD 2-3 billion. As these developments unfold, Chouhan has invited Brazil's agricultural community to India to strengthen mutual engagement and technical partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
