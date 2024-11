Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump has designated his campaign chief, Susie Wiles, as the new White House chief of staff. Announced on Thursday, this marks Trump's first key decision following his election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Wiles, noted for her disciplinary and strategic acumen, played an instrumental role in Trump's campaign. Alongside co-manager Chris LaCivita, Wiles orchestrated a successful strategy, broadening Trump's appeal among Latino and Black voters while maintaining a streamlined operation.

Her political journey began with President Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign and includes working with Republicans like Jack Kemp and Tillie Fowler. Despite her low public profile, Wiles' decisive tactics have left a significant footprint in American politics, earning her the moniker 'ice maiden' from Trump for her calculated approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)