Biden Administration Celebrates Stronger India Ties

The Biden Administration expresses pride in strengthening ties with India, emphasizing increased alliances through the Quad and collaboration on shared priorities. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted this as a notable achievement during the administration's tenure, responding to questions about the India-US relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:26 IST
  • United States

The Biden Administration has expressed tremendous pride in its efforts to fortify ties with India, as stated by a senior administration official on Thursday.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller lauded the accomplishments during a news conference, emphasizing the importance of enhanced alliances via the Quad and cooperation on mutual priorities with India.

Responding to queries about the India-US relationship, Miller underscored this diplomatic strengthening as a significant achievement as the administration prepares to leave office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

