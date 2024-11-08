Biden Administration Celebrates Stronger India Ties

The Biden Administration has expressed tremendous pride in its efforts to fortify ties with India, as stated by a senior administration official on Thursday.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller lauded the accomplishments during a news conference, emphasizing the importance of enhanced alliances via the Quad and cooperation on mutual priorities with India.

Responding to queries about the India-US relationship, Miller underscored this diplomatic strengthening as a significant achievement as the administration prepares to leave office.

(With inputs from agencies.)