Trump's Second Term: Paths and Possibilities

Donald Trump has secured a significant victory in the US presidential election, giving him the mandate to pursue an unrestrained agenda in both foreign and domestic policy.

The new administration, devoid of former constraints, could influence global relations based on its strategic choices, creating uncertainty among international allies.

Possible directions include isolationist moves, increased focus on Asia, or a Reagan-style leadership for global dominance, with each path posing potential risks and instability for the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)