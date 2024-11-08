Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of siding with Jamaat-e-Islami in the Wayanad by-election, highlighting potential ideological conflicts. Vijayan criticizes Congress for compromising secular principles, questioning their alliance with sectarian groups. He urges the party to emulate the late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad's stance on communal alignments.
Kerala's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intensifies his critique against the Congress party, alleging their association with Jamaat-e-Islami in the Wayanad by-election.
In a bold Facebook post, Vijayan accused Congress of contradicting their secular principles by endorsing Jamaat-e-Islami, a group they claim does not respect democratic governance. He highlighted Congress's alliance sacrifices as aligning against the spirit of secularism.
Vijayan invoked the late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad, challenging Congress to uphold the same uncompromising stance against sectarianism he championed. The Wayanad by-election, sparked by Rahul Gandhi's vacated seat, stands as a critical test of political ideologies ahead of the November 13 polls.
