Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of siding with Jamaat-e-Islami in the Wayanad by-election, highlighting potential ideological conflicts. Vijayan criticizes Congress for compromising secular principles, questioning their alliance with sectarian groups. He urges the party to emulate the late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad's stance on communal alignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:33 IST
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intensifies his critique against the Congress party, alleging their association with Jamaat-e-Islami in the Wayanad by-election.

In a bold Facebook post, Vijayan accused Congress of contradicting their secular principles by endorsing Jamaat-e-Islami, a group they claim does not respect democratic governance. He highlighted Congress's alliance sacrifices as aligning against the spirit of secularism.

Vijayan invoked the late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad, challenging Congress to uphold the same uncompromising stance against sectarianism he championed. The Wayanad by-election, sparked by Rahul Gandhi's vacated seat, stands as a critical test of political ideologies ahead of the November 13 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Study Reveals How Marriage Affects Women's Jobs in South Asia

G20 Shifts Focus: Integrating Sustainable Development in IIAs

Better Education, Stronger Economy: Key Insights from the World Bank's 2024 Report

Solomon Islands Faces Economic Crossroads: Report Highlights Path to Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024