KTR Defends Hyderabad's Global Aspirations Amidst Criticisms

Amid criticisms over Hyderabad's investment in the Formula E race, KTR defends the expenditure as a catalyst for global recognition and economic benefits. He emphasizes transparency and strategic vision to promote sustainable mobility and Hyderabad's brand image, committing to his vision despite political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:57 IST
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samiti's working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), vociferously defended his efforts to boost Hyderabad's global image, particularly through the Formula E race, amidst accusations from Congress leaders and sections of the media.

KTR dismissed allegations of financial mismanagement, stating that the government spent approximately Rs 40 crore on the Formula E event, which was part of a larger Telangana E-Mobility Week aimed at attracting investments. According to KTR, the event delivered an estimated Rs 700 crore in economic benefits and drew investments worth Rs 15,000 crore, creating numerous jobs.

Highlighting a tripartite agreement for funding, KTR emphasized the strategic importance of the event for Hyderabad's urban development and its global positioning in the electric vehicle domain. He assured transparent financial transactions and criticized politicized attacks as detrimental to the city's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

