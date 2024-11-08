Controversy Erupts As BJP MP Faces Allegations of Spreading Fake News

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, along with editors from several Kannada news platforms, is embroiled in a controversy after being charged with disseminating fake news. The allegations assert that they falsely linked a farmer's suicide to land disputes involving the Waqf Board, according to police statements on Friday.

The incident came to light after Surya tweeted an article from these portals, accusing the Karnataka government's policies of triggering the suicide. However, the post was removed following denial of the incident by the local police authority, which clarified that the death was due to loan and crop loss issues.

A police case was lodged against those involved under sections intended to curb hate speech and misinformation. Surya acknowledged deleting the tweet post-clarification but accused government officials of pressuring the police to manipulate the case's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)