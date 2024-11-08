Left Menu

Controversy Erupts As BJP MP Faces Allegations of Spreading Fake News

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Kannada news editors face charges for allegedly spreading false news linking a farmer's suicide to land issues with the Waqf Board. Surya later deleted the post and clarified after police labeled the news as fake. The FIR has been registered under specific legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:14 IST
Controversy Erupts As BJP MP Faces Allegations of Spreading Fake News
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tejasvi_Surya)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, along with editors from several Kannada news platforms, is embroiled in a controversy after being charged with disseminating fake news. The allegations assert that they falsely linked a farmer's suicide to land disputes involving the Waqf Board, according to police statements on Friday.

The incident came to light after Surya tweeted an article from these portals, accusing the Karnataka government's policies of triggering the suicide. However, the post was removed following denial of the incident by the local police authority, which clarified that the death was due to loan and crop loss issues.

A police case was lodged against those involved under sections intended to curb hate speech and misinformation. Surya acknowledged deleting the tweet post-clarification but accused government officials of pressuring the police to manipulate the case's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024