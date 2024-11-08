Left Menu

Amit Shah Predicts Defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted the defeat of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. At a rally, he remarked on the ambitions within the opposition and expressed confidence in the BJP's chances, pointing to past Congress defeats and the BJP's record of fulfilling promises.

Sangli | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:56 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confidently predicted the defeat of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, analogous to the Congress's losses in Haryana. Speaking at a campaign rally, Shah emphasized the internal ambitions of key opposition leaders.

According to Shah, figures such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar seek to elevate their children to the chief minister position, while Congress leaders also vie for leadership. He asserted that only the BJP-led coalition, under Prime Minister Modi, could drive regional development.

Shah criticized the Congress party for unfulfilled promises, claiming even party president Mallikarjun Kharge labeled their promises as 'imaginary.' He expressed confidence that the BJP will replicate its Haryana success in Maharashtra, defeating the MVA.

Latest News

