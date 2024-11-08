Amit Shah Predicts Defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confidently predicted the defeat of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, analogous to the Congress's losses in Haryana. Speaking at a campaign rally, Shah emphasized the internal ambitions of key opposition leaders.

According to Shah, figures such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar seek to elevate their children to the chief minister position, while Congress leaders also vie for leadership. He asserted that only the BJP-led coalition, under Prime Minister Modi, could drive regional development.

Shah criticized the Congress party for unfulfilled promises, claiming even party president Mallikarjun Kharge labeled their promises as 'imaginary.' He expressed confidence that the BJP will replicate its Haryana success in Maharashtra, defeating the MVA.

(With inputs from agencies.)