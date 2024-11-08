Israeli Fans Attacked Amid Rising Antisemitism in Amsterdam

Two planes were dispatched by Israel to bring home Israeli soccer fans targeted in violent antisemitic clashes in Amsterdam, marking another surge in hatred following Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Violence erupted after Maccabi Tel Aviv's game against Ajax, with riot police intervening as supporters faced abuse and physical assaults on the streets.

The Dutch government, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, has vowed to identify and prosecute the perpetrators as international scrutiny intensifies over antisemitic incidents linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)