Israeli Fans Attacked Amid Rising Antisemitism in Amsterdam
Israel deployed planes to retrieve soccer fans from Amsterdam following antisemitic attacks. The clash occurred after a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, with rising antisemitism in the Netherlands since the Gaza conflict's escalation. Dutch authorities plan to prosecute offenders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:26 IST
Two planes were dispatched by Israel to bring home Israeli soccer fans targeted in violent antisemitic clashes in Amsterdam, marking another surge in hatred following Israel's offensive in Gaza.
Violence erupted after Maccabi Tel Aviv's game against Ajax, with riot police intervening as supporters faced abuse and physical assaults on the streets.
The Dutch government, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, has vowed to identify and prosecute the perpetrators as international scrutiny intensifies over antisemitic incidents linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
