BJP Blames AAP for Yamuna Pollution Amid Chhath Puja Concerns

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP for the severe pollution in the Yamuna River, posing health risks during Chhath Puja. Accusations include political negligence. BJP's Manoj Tiwari condemned Delhi's air quality. Overlaying foam in the river sparked debates, with the Delhi High Court refusing to permit rituals at the riverbank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:43 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the contamination of the Yamuna River, which he claims poses significant harm to devotees celebrating Chhath Puja. Poonawalla attributed the toxic foam enveloping the river's surface to AAP's political mismanagement.

He shared his concerns at the Yamuna ghat in Kalindi Kunj with ANI, highlighting the Delhi High Court's warning against performing puja at the ghats to protect public health. Criticism intensified, with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lambasting both the river pollution and Delhi's dire air quality, equating the city to a 'gas chamber' under AAP's governance.

Drone footage captured the hazardous state of the Yamuna, with foam floating freely on the water, as devotees offered prayers despite the risks. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking permission for Chhath Puja was rejected by the Delhi High Court, stressing health dangers amid attempts for alternative celebration sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

