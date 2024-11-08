U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Volatile Week

The U.S. dollar approached the end of a tumultuous week with a modest gain as markets assessed the impact of Donald Trump's return to the White House on the U.S. economy and interest rate outlooks.

The dollar initially dipped when traders closed out profitable ventures following Trump's election victory. However, it ticked up 0.05% against a basket of currencies, indicating a 0.13% weekly gain.

China's economic strategies caught the attention of financial markets globally, including Antipodean currencies and the euro, as China's demand affects these economies significantly. Meanwhile, Germany's collapsing coalition government added unpredictability to the euro's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)