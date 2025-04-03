Europe Steps Up: Over Half of Ukraine's Ammunition Needs Met

European nations are making significant strides in supplying Ukraine with ammunition, fulfilling over half of the country's estimated needs, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently set the demand at two million rounds.

Kallas, speaking ahead of an EU defense ministers summit in Warsaw, highlighted that the progress is moving swiftly as President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for an additional five billion to ensure at least two million rounds are secured.

"I'm glad to see that various proposals from different countries have contributed to achieving more than 50% of what is required," Kallas said, underscoring the collaborative efforts in addressing Ukraine's urgent demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)