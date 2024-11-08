Political Titans Unite to Celebrate Telangana CM's Birthday

Prominent political leaders across India gathered both online and offline to celebrate the 55th birthday of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Social media was abuzz with well-wishes from Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari and state leaders such as Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Gadkari extended his best wishes to Reddy on platform 'X', expressing hopes for his good health and long life. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu shared his blessings for the Telangana leader's longevity and health. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emphasized Reddy's role in fostering justice and prosperity in Telangana.

Celebrations in Telangana saw active participation from state ministers like D Sridhar Babu and leaders of the Congress party. At Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, supporters burst crackers and shared sweets to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)