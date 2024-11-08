Left Menu

Political Titans Unite to Celebrate Telangana CM's Birthday

Political figures from various states, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, came together to extend birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he turned 55. Celebrations were marked by heartfelt messages on social media and enthusiastic gatherings at the state's Congress headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:11 IST
Political Titans Unite to Celebrate Telangana CM's Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent political leaders across India gathered both online and offline to celebrate the 55th birthday of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Social media was abuzz with well-wishes from Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari and state leaders such as Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Gadkari extended his best wishes to Reddy on platform 'X', expressing hopes for his good health and long life. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu shared his blessings for the Telangana leader's longevity and health. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emphasized Reddy's role in fostering justice and prosperity in Telangana.

Celebrations in Telangana saw active participation from state ministers like D Sridhar Babu and leaders of the Congress party. At Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, supporters burst crackers and shared sweets to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024