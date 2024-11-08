Left Menu

Putin and Trump: Unyielding Demands Amid Diplomatic Dialogue

President Vladimir Putin is open to discussing Ukraine with Donald Trump, yet remains firm on Moscow's demands. Putin's spokesman emphasized that the goals of Russia's military operation are unchanged, while Trump hinted at ending the conflict swiftly. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy remains skeptical of rapid resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:30 IST
Vladimir Putin

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with Donald Trump regarding the Ukraine conflict. However, Putin's firm stance on Moscow's demands remains unaltered, as confirmed by spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a recent briefing.

Despite the willingness to speak, the Russian demands, focused on national security, persist unchanged. Ukraine's dismissal of Putin's terms underlines the ongoing geopolitical tension, with President Zelenskiy pushing for Western military support.

Trump's promise of a rapid resolution, criticized by Zelenskyy, adds a layer of complexity. Diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow continue to deteriorate amid American sanctions, as both nations brace for potential talks between Putin and Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

