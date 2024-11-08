Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav Blames JMM for Ranchi's Transformation
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition of allowing Ranchi to resemble Karachi due to alleged atrocities against Hindus. He claimed infiltration from Bangladesh is reducing the Hindu population, blaming JMM and Congress for vote bank politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made sweeping allegations against Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition. Speaking at a poll rally in Panki, he accused the ruling faction of transforming Ranchi into a city resembling Karachi.
Yadav claimed the coalition's policies have led to atrocities against Hindus and blamed them for a decline in the Hindu population in Jharkhand, which he attributes to unchecked infiltration from Bangladesh.
Yadav warned that failure to address infiltration would lead to widespread destruction, threatening the cultural and identity framework of the state.
