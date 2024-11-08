Amit Shah's Assertive Stance: Article 370 and the Constitutional Debate

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Sangli, Maharashtra. Shah firmly stated that neither Gandhi nor his future generations could restore Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and was scrapped in 2019.

Amid the political uproar, a resolution by J-K's assembly for dialog with the central government on Article 370 was met with opposition from the BJP. Shah also highlighted Congress's stance on the Constitution, accusing Rahul Gandhi of politicizing it for electoral gains.

Shah further celebrated Prime Minister Modi's tenure, crediting him for the Ram Temple's timely construction in Ayodhya and praising his decisive actions against terrorism. The Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)