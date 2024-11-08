Maratha Movement: Manoj Jarange's Stand on Elections
Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha leader, announced that he will clarify his position on the Maharashtra assembly elections by November 10. Jarange has been leading a movement demanding quotas for Marathas within the Other Backward Classes category and has criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for alleged injustices toward the community.
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange announced on Friday that he will soon reveal his stance regarding the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, specifically on November 10.
Jarange, who has been at the forefront of an agitation advocating for Maratha quotas for the past year, continued his criticism of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of perpetrating injustices against the Maratha community, during an interview with a Marathi news outlet.
Expressing the community's dissatisfaction, Jarange reiterated his demand for reservation under the Other Backward Classes category, stating that while the community won't participate in the electoral race directly this time, it aims to secure the desired quotas before turning its attention to political matters. He emphasized the resentment brewing among Marathas over being denied fair reservation in comparison to other communities.
