BJP's Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash

In a fiery exchange, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla fiercely criticized the Congress party, branding it 'anti-constitution, anti-reservation, and anti-Ambedkar.' His remarks followed a statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding a contentious reservation policy.

Poonawalla alleged that Shivakumar admitted the unconstitutionality of granting four percent reservations to minorities in government contracts. However, he claimed that Congress intends to amend the Constitution to facilitate this move, sparking a bitter row.

Highlighting what he perceived as hypocrisy, Poonawalla also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing Congress of contradicting the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar. This comes after the Karnataka cabinet approved a significant amendment to the reservation policy, extending it to minorities and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)