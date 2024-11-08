Left Menu

BJP Threatens Parallel Governance Amid Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Tensions

The BJP has threatened to run a parallel government in Jammu and Kashmir if Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continues actions perceived as compromising national unity. Tensions arose after BJP MLAs were expelled, sparking accusations of undemocratic conduct by the Speaker. The party condemned the Speaker's allegiance and actions concerning Article 370.

Updated: 08-11-2024 18:14 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its intention to establish a parallel government in Jammu and Kashmir if Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather maintains conduct that they believe undermines national unity. This confrontation escalated following the expulsion of BJP MLAs from the assembly, leading to claims of undemocratic practices orchestrated by Rather.

Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, strongly criticized the Speaker's conduct, labeling it as the gravest day in the assembly's history. Sharma accused the Speaker of acting as an agent for a specific political party and running the assembly in an unconstitutional manner, thus failing to address critical issues concerning essential services for the region's residents.

Sharma further condemned the Speaker's stance on Article 370, asserting that its removal has been conclusively resolved by the Supreme Court. He challenged claims of a 'special status' for Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that this terminology has no constitutional basis. The BJP accused the National Conference of inciting unrest over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

