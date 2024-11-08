Global Unrest: A Tumultuous Week in World News

Israeli soccer fans faced antisemitic attacks in Amsterdam, leading Israel to send planes for their safety. The incident revealed tensions as riot police clashed with fans amidst conflicting chants.

In the political sphere, the United Nations is preparing for potential funding cuts with Donald Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency, causing apprehension among diplomats.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupted violently, displacing thousands and destroying homes on the island of Flores, while the Nigerian Human Rights Commission found no evidence of illegal military abortions.

(With inputs from agencies.)