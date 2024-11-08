Left Menu

Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Jharkhand's JMM-Congress government, urging citizens to oppose the current administration. In rallies, he promises BJP-led reforms, including financial aid for graduates and job creation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren accuses BJP of tarnishing his reputation amid upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:45 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered a scathing critique of the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand, calling it "dishonest" and urging the populace to rise against the current administration. Addressing a rally, Chouhan vowed to protect citizens' rights and security, promising that a BJP government would eliminate injustice and fear.

Chouhan emphasized the role of women protesting against the government, linking their stance to a broader struggle against "injustice and terror." He urged support for the BJP to end the rule of Bangladeshi infiltrators and pledged financial and employment assistance if elected, including monthly stipends for graduates and ambitious recruitment drives.

As the political tension escalates, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenged the BJP to face him directly in the electoral battle, accusing them of using federal agencies to damage his reputation. Soren highlighted pressing state issues and questioned the effectiveness of BJP's "double-engine" governance. The upcoming elections promise a fierce contest between these political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

