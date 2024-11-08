Irish Politics: The Battle for Votes

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has formally launched the country's general election campaign, aiming to solidify his coalition's position amidst declining support for opposition party Sinn Fein.

Scheduled for November 29, the election arrives after a significant budget release that aims to sway voter sentiment. Harris emphasized the need for discussions on housing, immigration, and potential financial impacts due to global developments.

Sinn Fein's support has dropped significantly over the past year, complicating their chances to disrupt Fine Gael's tenure. Meanwhile, Sinn Fein remains focused on addressing voter concerns over housing costs and strained public services.

