Ireland's Election 2023: Key Issues in Focus

Ireland's general election campaign begins with critical issues such as housing shortages, multinational tax benefits, immigration challenges, public service deficiencies, and the cost of living dominating discussions. These topics are set to shape the political landscape as voters prepare for the upcoming election on November 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Irish general election campaign has officially commenced, as announced by Prime Minister Simon Harris. Scheduled for November 29, this election is poised to revolve around several pressing issues.

Foremost is the housing crisis. With property prices skyrocketing and rents doubling in Dublin, many citizens face homelessness or are forced to live with parents. Meanwhile, multinational corporations have bolstered Ireland's economy, but U.S. corporate tax policies pose potential threats.

Immigration has also emerged as a significant topic, following the influx of Ukrainian refugees. Public services in health and transport are under scrutiny, alongside concerns over the cost of living. These elements are expected to dominate campaign trails and voter priorities.

