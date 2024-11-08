Ireland's Election 2023: Key Issues in Focus

The Irish general election campaign has officially commenced, as announced by Prime Minister Simon Harris. Scheduled for November 29, this election is poised to revolve around several pressing issues.

Foremost is the housing crisis. With property prices skyrocketing and rents doubling in Dublin, many citizens face homelessness or are forced to live with parents. Meanwhile, multinational corporations have bolstered Ireland's economy, but U.S. corporate tax policies pose potential threats.

Immigration has also emerged as a significant topic, following the influx of Ukrainian refugees. Public services in health and transport are under scrutiny, alongside concerns over the cost of living. These elements are expected to dominate campaign trails and voter priorities.

