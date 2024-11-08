High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geert Wilders Meets Israeli Officials Amid Amsterdam Tensions

Amid rising tensions in Amsterdam due to attacks on Israeli soccer supporters, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders will meet Israeli officials at the city's Schiphol airport this Friday. The meeting will include Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Although Reuters could not immediately verify these details, the urgency of the situation was underscored as Israeli officials decided to fly to Amsterdam following what the city's mayor described as attacks by "antisemitic hit-and-run squads."

In light of these developments, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced he would leave a European Union summit in Budapest early to return to the Netherlands. It remains unclear if a meeting between Prime Minister Schoof and Foreign Minister Saar is on the agenda.

