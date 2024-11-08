Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geert Wilders Meets Israeli Officials Amid Amsterdam Tensions

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders is set to meet Israeli officials at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport following antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer supporters. The meeting includes Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof plans to leave an EU summit early to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:31 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geert Wilders Meets Israeli Officials Amid Amsterdam Tensions
Geert Wilders

Amid rising tensions in Amsterdam due to attacks on Israeli soccer supporters, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders will meet Israeli officials at the city's Schiphol airport this Friday. The meeting will include Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Although Reuters could not immediately verify these details, the urgency of the situation was underscored as Israeli officials decided to fly to Amsterdam following what the city's mayor described as attacks by "antisemitic hit-and-run squads."

In light of these developments, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced he would leave a European Union summit in Budapest early to return to the Netherlands. It remains unclear if a meeting between Prime Minister Schoof and Foreign Minister Saar is on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024