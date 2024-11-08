Democrats Retain Control of Pennsylvania House Amidst Republican Gains

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will remain under Democratic control after securing a critical district in the Johnstown area. This victory ensures the Democrats hold a 102-101 edge, preserving their ability to influence the chamber's legislative agenda.

Incumbent Rep Frank Burns emerged triumphant over Republican challenger Amy Bradley, maintaining his seat in the final House race of the year. Despite Republican advances elsewhere in Pennsylvania, this win provides some solace to Democrats.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee's Heather Williams emphasized the importance of this outcome, highlighting it as a counterbalance to Republican successes, which included a win for former President Trump, who garnered significant victories across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)