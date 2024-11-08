Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Upcoming Bypolls

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore expressed confidence in winning all the seven assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls, criticizing Congress leaders for alleged corruption. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accused Congress of focusing on caste and religion, and spreading misinformation. Both leaders addressed a public meeting in Deoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:03 IST
Rajasthan BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Upcoming Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement ahead of Rajasthan's upcoming bypolls, BJP President Madan Rathore declared that his party is set to capture all seven assembly seats. Addressing a public gathering in Deoli, Rathore accused Congress leaders of deep-rooted corruption.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma joined Rathore, alleging that the Congress party relies on divisive tactics, emphasizing caste and religion while spreading false rumors during election campaigns.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, will see counting of votes on November 23. The BJP leaders emphasized their governance initiatives, including water and electricity provision, contrasting it with what they describe as Congress's strategy of spreading confusion and lies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024