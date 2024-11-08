Rajasthan BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Upcoming Bypolls
Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore expressed confidence in winning all the seven assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls, criticizing Congress leaders for alleged corruption. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accused Congress of focusing on caste and religion, and spreading misinformation. Both leaders addressed a public meeting in Deoli.
In a bold statement ahead of Rajasthan's upcoming bypolls, BJP President Madan Rathore declared that his party is set to capture all seven assembly seats. Addressing a public gathering in Deoli, Rathore accused Congress leaders of deep-rooted corruption.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma joined Rathore, alleging that the Congress party relies on divisive tactics, emphasizing caste and religion while spreading false rumors during election campaigns.
The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, will see counting of votes on November 23. The BJP leaders emphasized their governance initiatives, including water and electricity provision, contrasting it with what they describe as Congress's strategy of spreading confusion and lies.
