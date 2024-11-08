Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Opponents, Defends Article 370 Decision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Maha Vikas Aghadi of vote bank politics, urging voters to choose between the legacies of Shivaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb. He criticizes MVA for not respecting traditions and attacks Congress on Article 370 restoration efforts, calling Rahul Gandhi a 'factory of lies.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery election rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for allegedly indulging in vote bank politics. Shah urged voters to decide the future of Maharashtra, invoking the legacies of historical figures Shivaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb.

Targeting Congress, Shah expressed concerns over a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly that opposed the abrogation of Article 370, a move spearheaded by PM Modi. Shah emphasized that Article 370 will not be restored, criticizing Rahul Gandhi's efforts to argue otherwise.

Shah also disparaged MVA leaders for ignoring cultural traditions, contrasting them with PM Modi's national development agenda. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading deceptive narratives on policies like the Agniveer scheme, assuring jobs for veterans post-service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

