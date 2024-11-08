Bridging Divides: Greece and Turkiye's Diplomatic Thaw

Greece and Turkiye have expressed optimism about the recent positive turn in their historically fraught relationship, although longstanding differences remain. The foreign ministers of both nations underscored the significant strides made through dialogue aimed at preventing conflicts from escalating dangerously.

The two NATO allies have been embroiled in disputes for decades, notably over maritime boundaries, which almost led to war in the past. However, recent efforts, including six meetings between the Greek and Turkish leaders in the past 16 months, have sought to reduce tensions.

Key issues such as territorial rights in the Aegean Sea, the delineation of continental shelves and exclusive economic zones remain contentious. Migration, too, continues to be a source of discord. Despite these challenges, both countries emphasize the need for cooperative efforts to tackle mutual problems.

