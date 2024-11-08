Left Menu

Racist Text Message Investigation: FCC Takes Action

The FCC's enforcement bureau is investigating racist text messages sent to Black Americans. The messages, condemned by the NAACP and the White House, referenced slavery amid a contentious U.S. election. The FCC can impose civil penalties if rules were violated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into racist text messages sent to Black Americans. This move follows widespread condemnation from the NAACP and the White House after the anonymous messages, which referenced slavery, emerged during a tense U.S. election period.

The FCC's enforcement bureau is collaborating with federal and state law enforcement agencies to unravel the origins and intent of these messages. If found to violate commission rules, those responsible could face significant civil penalties.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of combating hate speech and racism in digital communication channels, prompting calls for stricter oversight and regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

