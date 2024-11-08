Racist Text Message Investigation: FCC Takes Action

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into racist text messages sent to Black Americans. This move follows widespread condemnation from the NAACP and the White House after the anonymous messages, which referenced slavery, emerged during a tense U.S. election period.

The FCC's enforcement bureau is collaborating with federal and state law enforcement agencies to unravel the origins and intent of these messages. If found to violate commission rules, those responsible could face significant civil penalties.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of combating hate speech and racism in digital communication channels, prompting calls for stricter oversight and regulation.

