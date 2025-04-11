Left Menu

Maharashtra Cyber's International Rescue: Busting Cyber Slavery Rackets

Maharashtra Police have rescued over 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar and arrested five agents, including a foreign national. The victims were lured with high-paying job offers in East Asia, only to be trafficked to Myanmar for cyber fraud. Further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 11-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:23 IST
Maharashtra Cyber's International Rescue: Busting Cyber Slavery Rackets
Maharashtra Police's cyber division has successfully rescued more than 60 Indian nationals trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar. The operation led to the arrest of five agents, including a foreign national, authorities reported on Friday.

The victims, promised lucrative jobs via social media, were tricked into traveling to Thailand and subsequently trafficked to Myanmar. There, they were forced into elaborate cyber fraud schemes by armed groups.

Police investigations uncovered a widespread network of unscrupulous job agencies. Among those arrested were Manish Grey, a professional actor, and Chinese-Kazakhstani national Talaniti Nulaxi, who allegedly planned to expand cybercrime operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

