Maharashtra Cyber's International Rescue: Busting Cyber Slavery Rackets

Maharashtra Police's cyber division has successfully rescued more than 60 Indian nationals trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar. The operation led to the arrest of five agents, including a foreign national, authorities reported on Friday.

The victims, promised lucrative jobs via social media, were tricked into traveling to Thailand and subsequently trafficked to Myanmar. There, they were forced into elaborate cyber fraud schemes by armed groups.

Police investigations uncovered a widespread network of unscrupulous job agencies. Among those arrested were Manish Grey, a professional actor, and Chinese-Kazakhstani national Talaniti Nulaxi, who allegedly planned to expand cybercrime operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)