Political Shift: Manipur Leaders Join Congress

In a notable political shift, twelve leaders from different parties, including two former MLAs, have joined the opposition Congress in Manipur. The event took place on Friday at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

They were formally welcomed into the party by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. Among the new inductees are former MLAs Kh Loken Singh and Z Kikhonbou Newmai, signaling a strategic move by the Congress as they strengthen their influence in the region.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted the shifting dynamics in Manipur politics. He noted on social media that the party's recent successes and the influx of new members could be influencing national leaders' reluctance to visit the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)