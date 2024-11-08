Resignation of Texas Democratic Party Chair Amid GOP Surge

Gilberto Hinojosa, who has been at the helm of the Texas Democratic Party since 2012, announced his resignation following a dismal election performance and the Republican Party's growing presence in traditionally Democratic regions.

Hinojosa, a native of the Rio Grande Valley, highlighted the importance of the Democratic Party adapting to changing political dynamics and embracing new leadership to counteract recent setbacks.

His resignation was accompanied by an apology concerning his remarks on transgender rights, reflecting the need for the party to balance progressive stances with broader public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)