ICC Chief Prosecutor Under Investigation for Misconduct

The International Criminal Court's governing body has launched an external investigation into Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, following allegations of sexual misconduct. An internal document, urging Khan to step down temporarily, has been circulated among member states. Khan denies the allegations while an independent inquiry is set to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:31 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is initiating an external investigation into its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, for alleged sexual misconduct, according to two informed sources. Details emerged on Friday, prompting calls for Khan to step down during the inquiry at the world's foremost war crimes tribunal.

An internal document, seen by Reuters and circulated among ICC member states, suggests Khan temporarily vacate his role while the investigation is conducted. This document, though undated and unsigned, underlines the urgency highlighted by ICC staff. As the probe unfolds, Khan's attorney has not yet responded to repeated requests for comment. Last month, Khan denied the allegations, requesting the court's internal oversight body to inspect them.

The Assembly of States Parties, the court's governing body, resolved on Thursday to proceed with an external investigation, though the individual responsible for conducting it remains unknown. Amidst these proceedings, Khan asserts that the misconduct accusations are part of a larger misinformation campaign targeting his office. Pressure mounts for Khan to step aside, allowing a deputy prosecutor to assume his duties during this critical phase.

