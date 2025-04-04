Trump Administration's DEI Dismantling Sparks Controversy in US Education
The U.S. Education Department is threatening to withdraw federal funds from public schools that continue with DEI initiatives, as per the Trump administration's stance. Schools have 10 days to comply with anti-discrimination laws. Critics argue that these actions unfairly target marginalized groups benefited by DEI efforts.
The Trump administration's campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives reached a new level on Thursday when the U.S. Education Department announced potential funding cuts for non-compliance.
Public schools may face legal actions if seen as advancing DEI policies, warned letters sent to state education officials. These moves align with President Trump's broader efforts to curb DEI across sectors, sparking backlash from civil rights advocates.
Critics argue DEI initiatives are crucial for addressing systemic injustice, while administration supporters claim they unfairly disadvantage certain groups. The Education Department has established a new 'End DEI' portal for complaints, escalating tension in the education sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
