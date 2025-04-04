Trump Administration's DEI Dismantling Sparks Controversy in US Education

The Trump administration's campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives reached a new level on Thursday when the U.S. Education Department announced potential funding cuts for non-compliance.

Public schools may face legal actions if seen as advancing DEI policies, warned letters sent to state education officials. These moves align with President Trump's broader efforts to curb DEI across sectors, sparking backlash from civil rights advocates.

Critics argue DEI initiatives are crucial for addressing systemic injustice, while administration supporters claim they unfairly disadvantage certain groups. The Education Department has established a new 'End DEI' portal for complaints, escalating tension in the education sector.

