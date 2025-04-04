Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Trade Tensions Ignite Economic Uncertainty

President Donald Trump's new tariffs have caused an uproar among U.S. trading partners, heightening fears of economic disruption. Trump's announcement marked a dramatic pivot from decades of trade liberalization, leading to a global market downturn.

The administration's ambiguous stance on the permanence of the tariffs, described as a negotiation tool by Trump, has added uncertainty. Major economies like China and the EU are preparing retaliatory measures, while allies such as South Korea and Mexico cautiously navigate these new trade barriers.

Global markets reeled, with significant stock losses across key indices, reflecting investor anxiety. The tariffs could potentially reignite U.S. inflation and strain international alliances, creating strategic challenges, particularly in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)