Brazil Prosecutor General will not charge Bolsonaro for vaccine records fraud, local media says
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:44 IST
Brazil Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet told the country's Supreme Court that he decided not to charge former President Jair Bolsonaro of fraud in his vaccination records, reported newspaper O Globo on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
