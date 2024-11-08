Legal Limbo: Trump's Return Sparks Judicial Delays

A federal judge on Friday paused deadlines in the 2020 election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump. The move comes as prosecutors navigate the complexities of his return to the White House.

In Washington, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Special Counsel Jack Smith's request to halt the deadlines, allowing the government time to evaluate the situation. Due to a longstanding Justice Department policy, a sitting president cannot face criminal prosecution, presenting a legal conundrum.

Trump, who recently defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, is facing four criminal charges. However, his potential immunity as president complicates further legal action. As the Justice Department deliberates, the case's future remains uncertain.

