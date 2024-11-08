Left Menu

Mahayuti's Surging Confidence: BJP Predicts Historic Win in Upcoming Elections

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has voiced confidence in a significant victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections. He notes the public's enthusiasm and dismissed Maha Vikas Aghadi's politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned that Maharashtra's election would determine adherence to traditional values or divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:52 IST
BJP MP Manoh Tiwari (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari confidently predicted a historic win for the Mahayuti alliance in the forthcoming elections, asserting it would receive a majority like never before. Tiwari revealed that local residents conveyed their assurance of victory, witnessing significant public enthusiasm favoring a BJP-led government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified criticism against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing it of vote bank politics, and emphasized voters would choose between Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and divisive policies. Shah chastised Congress for its position on Article 370, framed as a pivotal decision for Maharashtra's future.

In a rally, Shah underscored PM Modi's development agenda, contrasting it with the Maha Vikas Aghadi's focus on caste and dynasties, accusing Rahul Gandhi of dishonoring the constitution with 'blank Constitution books'. As Maharashtra approaches the November elections, Shah assured jobs for Agniveers, challenging Congress's narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

