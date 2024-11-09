Left Menu

Biden's Historic Journey to the Amazon: A Symbol of Climate Commitment

Joe Biden is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Brazilian Amazon, symbolizing a firm climate commitment. This visit precedes a G20 summit in Rio, where he will meet President Lula. As Lula vows to end deforestation, Biden plans to back the Amazon Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:49 IST
Biden's Historic Journey to the Amazon: A Symbol of Climate Commitment

In a move that underscores his administration's environmental commitment, President Joe Biden will become the first sitting U.S. leader to visit the Brazilian Amazon. Set for later this month, the visit comes amid potential climate policy shifts as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

The White House announced Biden's visit to Manaus—a pivotal city in the world's largest rainforest—will take place during his South American tour from November 14 to 19. The visit aims to engage local and indigenous leaders in preserving this crucial ecosystem.

The visit aligns with Biden's promise to support Brazil's Amazon Fund, contrasting with Trump's policies. As Brazil readies to host the COP30 climate summit, Lula and Biden view environmental protection as a shared priority, contrasting Trump's climate skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

