Pelosi Reflects on Biden's Reelection Bid and Harris's Potential

In a recent interview, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her views on President Joe Biden's reelection bid and the Democratic Party's nominating process. Pelosi emphasized that if Biden had exited the race sooner, it might have paved the way for a more competitive primary selection.

Pelosi noted that Vice President Kamala Harris could have emerged as a strong contender in such a scenario. However, Biden's immediate endorsement of Harris made it challenging to entertain other candidacies. "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates," Pelosi remarked in a published New York Times interview.

Following a poor debate performance, Biden ended his bid in July, endorsing Harris. Former President Donald Trump ultimately defeated Harris in the election. Amidst these developments, Pelosi reportedly stayed active in urging Biden to abandon his campaign, despite stepping down as House leader in 2022.

