Left Menu

Pelosi Reflects on Biden's Reelection Bid and Harris's Potential

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi commented that if President Biden had ended his reelection bid earlier, the Democratic Party could have held a more competitive primary. She suggested Vice President Kamala Harris might have been a strong candidate, highlighting Biden's immediate endorsement of Harris, which precluded a primary contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:09 IST
Pelosi Reflects on Biden's Reelection Bid and Harris's Potential
Nancy Pelosi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her views on President Joe Biden's reelection bid and the Democratic Party's nominating process. Pelosi emphasized that if Biden had exited the race sooner, it might have paved the way for a more competitive primary selection.

Pelosi noted that Vice President Kamala Harris could have emerged as a strong contender in such a scenario. However, Biden's immediate endorsement of Harris made it challenging to entertain other candidacies. "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates," Pelosi remarked in a published New York Times interview.

Following a poor debate performance, Biden ended his bid in July, endorsing Harris. Former President Donald Trump ultimately defeated Harris in the election. Amidst these developments, Pelosi reportedly stayed active in urging Biden to abandon his campaign, despite stepping down as House leader in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024