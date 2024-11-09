Left Menu

Prominent Investors Eye Treasury Secretary Role

Scott Bessent and John Paulson are considered top candidates for U.S. Treasury Secretary. This comes after Donald Trump's election victory. While several names have been mentioned for the position, the final choice is up to Trump. No comments were obtained from the candidates or Trump's team.

Updated: 09-11-2024 03:36 IST
Prominent Investors Eye Treasury Secretary Role
Prominent investors Scott Bessent and John Paulson have surfaced as frontrunners for the position of U.S. Treasury Secretary, following Donald Trump's recent election triumph. This information comes from sources close to the president-elect and a key donor.

Bessent and Paulson's names have repeatedly appeared in the media amidst speculation about their potential appointment. However, the ultimate decision lies with Trump. It remains unclear if others have been considered out of contention.

Efforts to reach Trump's spokespeople and representatives for Bessent and Paulson for comments were unsuccessful, as they declined to provide statements.

