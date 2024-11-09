Prominent Investors Eye Treasury Secretary Role

Prominent investors Scott Bessent and John Paulson have surfaced as frontrunners for the position of U.S. Treasury Secretary, following Donald Trump's recent election triumph. This information comes from sources close to the president-elect and a key donor.

Bessent and Paulson's names have repeatedly appeared in the media amidst speculation about their potential appointment. However, the ultimate decision lies with Trump. It remains unclear if others have been considered out of contention.

Efforts to reach Trump's spokespeople and representatives for Bessent and Paulson for comments were unsuccessful, as they declined to provide statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)