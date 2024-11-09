Global Tensions and Legal Twists: Key Developments in World News

In a stark revelation, the United States has accused an Iranian man of being involved in a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The Justice Department announced that Farhad Shakeri was allegedly tasked with the assassination plan by Iran's Revolutionary Guards but denied intent to execute the plan on October 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Amsterdam imposed a three-day ban on demonstrations after antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans. Mayor Femke Halsema highlighted that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were subjected to violence, prompting riot police intervention. Five individuals are reportedly receiving hospital treatment as a result of the attacks.

In The Hague, the International Criminal Court's governing body will investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against its chief prosecutor Karim Khan. An internal document has urged Khan to temporarily step down during the inquiry, marking a critical juncture for the foremost global war crimes institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)