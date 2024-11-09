Left Menu

Don Bacon Secures Fifth Term in Nebraska's 2nd District

Republican Don Bacon has been re-elected to Nebraska's 2nd District, overcoming Tony Vargas in a tightly contested race. Despite a close margin and extensive vote counting, Bacon emerged victorious, maintaining Republican control in the U.S. House. Vargas conceded after a new vote count confirmed the results.

In a closely watched contest, Republican Don Bacon triumphed to secure a fifth term representing Nebraska's Omaha-based 2nd District. The final vote tallies, released nearly three days post-election, confirmed Bacon's victory over Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas.

Bacon's win highlights Republican confidence in retaining control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats pursue every avenue for a majority. Bacon declared victory at a news conference, emphasizing his intent to serve all constituents in the politically balanced district.

Initially refusing to concede, Vargas finally yielded Friday, acknowledging a nearly 3 percentage-point gap despite late ballot counts in Douglas County favoring him. Vargas's campaign focused on community cohesion and bipartisanship, aiming to capture the support of diverse voters in Nebraska's unique electoral landscape.

